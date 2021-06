These early June days of temperatures in the 90s and high humidity are far from comfortable for those of us remembering the “old days.” We much prefer high temps in the 60s and low 70s at this time of year; us northerners need to ease in to summer. Instead, the Wells household members find ourselves trying to stay cool by keeping window blinds closed and staying in the shade of trees when out walking the dog. A constant glass of water is a must. The lawn needs mowing and the gardens need some weeding but not when the temperature is this hot. Exertion of any kinds leads us drained.