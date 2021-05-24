newsbreak-logo
CCF FAST TRACK 2021

By COLLEGE OF CENTRAL FLORIDA
Cedar Key News
CF OFFERS FAST TRACK ENROLL NOW SCHOLARSHIPS TO FIRST-TIME-IN-COLLEGE STUDENTS. OCALA, Fla. (May 19, 2021) — College of Central Florida is helping high school seniors jump start their college education this summer with free classes. CF has received funds to support summer enrollment for 2020 and 2021 high school graduates impacted by COVID-19.The Fast Track Enroll Now Scholarship Program is available through July 15. The scholarships of up to $500 can be applied to Summer B courses and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The program is supported by the Florida Student Success Center, the Florida College System Foundation and the Helios Education Foundation.The Fast Track Enroll Now Scholarships are limited to first-time-in-college high school completers who enroll full time or part time in the Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degree programs. To qualify, students must have graduated from an accredited high school program during the 2020 or 2021 academic year without attending a higher education institution. Current dual enrollment students who graduate in May 2021 qualify.The scholarship application must be filled out on the CF student portal by July 15 after the student applies to CF. The admissions application can be found online at CF.edu/Apply. The last day to apply for Summer B is June 18. Summer B registration runs through June 25. Classes run June 28-Aug. 9.

