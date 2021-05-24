Hi I’m Kim Oyler. Welcome to chamber chat. The Durango Chamber of Commerce celebrated business and community leaders during its annual Durango Rocks award event. Congratulations to all the finalists and the awards recipients. The citizen of the year is Bob Wolff. Congratulations to First Southwest Bank for being business of the year. Honeyville and Honey House Distillery is small business of the year. The nonprofit of the year is Region 9 Economic Development District. The entrepreneur of the year is Erin Neer, MuniRevs, and LodgingRevs. The Ore House restaurant received the Spirit of Durango award. Congratulations to Dave Woodruff for being volunteer of the year. The Morley Ballantine award recipient is Karen Midkiff and Karen Thompson is leadership La Plata Barbara Conrad award recipient. Rita Simon received Outstanding Contribution to the Chamber and the diplomat of the year is Tom Loch. Again, congratulations to everyone. Leadership La Plata is a great program at the chamber designed to enhance your leadership skills and provide professional and personal growth opportunities. It’s a great way to learn more about yourself your neighbors and the community and we invite you to apply. for more information, check out leadershiplaplata.org and don’t forget the applications for this year’s class are due May 31st. The chamber and the business improvement district are partnering once again to kickoff Memorial day weekend with clean day and we need volunteers to help get our downtown ready for a busy summer season. Join us on May 28th starting at 8:30 a.m. and register online at durangobusiness.org Also wanted to mention Girls Gone Golfing is May 28th and its a fun event at Hillcrest Golf Course. Thank you to Alpine Bank, Durango Motor Company, and Wendy Most Insurance Agency for their continued support of this fun event. The chamber is doing more and more in-person events now that the weather is getting warmer. On May 26th, we have lunch and learn with the Botanic Gardens at the Durango Public Library and our first business after hours is June 17th hosted by Mercy Sports Medicine at the Centennial Center. The Durango chamber of commerce has a lot of great workshops, programs, and events that can help your business grow. Log on to durangobusiness.org for more information and be sure to join us. Make sure you buy local, eat local, shop local, and support local businesses. We’ll see you soon.