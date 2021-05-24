Summit Thrift Now Hoping for June 1 Opening
Yakima Union Gospel Mission officials continue to work to open a new store called Summit Thrift. It's the new Yakima Union Gospel Mission thrift store that was supposed to open on May 1 but there's been a delay. Mission Director Mike Johnson says they're now planning for a June 1 opening. He says the problem and the reason for the delay in opening is the work needed to remove asbestos from floor tiles in the former Rite Aid store at 56th and Summitview.