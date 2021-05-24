newsbreak-logo
Yakima, WA

Summit Thrift Now Hoping for June 1 Opening

By Lance Tormey
Mega 99.3
Mega 99.3
 4 days ago
Yakima Union Gospel Mission officials continue to work to open a new store called Summit Thrift. It's the new Yakima Union Gospel Mission thrift store that was supposed to open on May 1 but there's been a delay. Mission Director Mike Johnson says they're now planning for a June 1 opening. He says the problem and the reason for the delay in opening is the work needed to remove asbestos from floor tiles in the former Rite Aid store at 56th and Summitview.

Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

