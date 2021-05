Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols as the weather warms, COVID-19 numbers are dropping and people are getting out of the house more. Officers from the department continue to conduct the patrols with the help of Yakima residents who post problem traffic areas on the YPD Facebook page. Capt. Jay Seely says people tell them where they believe they need officers help with speeding or other traffic problems and officers respond by concentrating traffic control in those specific areas. He says the emphasis patrols that started earlier this year will continue through the spring and summer. Every week officers choose an area either from the YPD Facebook page or an area where they've found traffic problems themselves. On average police are making some 200 stops every week. Some drivers are getting warnings some are being cited.