SEBRING — Now that you’ve gotten vaccinated against COVID-19, you’ve talked about that vacation you haven’t had in more than a year. How do you do that and continue staying safe from the pandemic? Being fully vaccinated, with a vaccine recognized by the World Health Organization, you can travel safely within the United States and U.S. territories with no problem. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has a set of travel guidelines for you and for those who aren’t fully vaccinated yet.