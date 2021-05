Restrictions may be easing, but the workplace is going to look very different. So how can employers continue to deliver effective wellbeing in this post-COVID world?. The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines wellbeing as: “a state of mind in which an individual is able to realise his or her own abilities, cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her own community”.