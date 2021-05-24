2 Steps to Unwind Your Anxiety and Worry

Long commutes with even longer workweeks makes the daily grind just that – a grind. Working 9-5 is hard for many of us, but when work follows us home every night and plagues us all weekend we have to find a way to unwind, destress, and get solid rest. Being mindful of your own mental health and well being will not only make you happier, but it will also help you perform better at work, as a parent, and as a friend.