newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

2 Steps to Unwind Your Anxiety and Worry

By Health, Wellness
thedoctorstv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor of “Unwinding Anxiety,” Dr. Judson Brewer joins The Doctors to share about anxiety. Worry is what drives more anxiety and Dr. Brewer shares that it’s important to identify what triggers your anxiety. Find out his 2-step process for helping to unwind it, rather than control it.

www.thedoctorstv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unwinding Anxiety#Doctors#Dr Brewer Shares#Dr Judson Brewer#Worry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental HealthByrdie

"Cave Syndrome" May Be the Reason for Your Post-Pandemic Anxiety

Finally, we're starting to see the light at the end of one very long, dark tunnel. After more than a year of N95s, testing, speculation, fear, incalculable loss, vaccinations, and ever-changing local regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we're finally approaching something resembling normalcy. With 59 percent of American adults already at least half-inoculated and studies confirming vaccine efficacy against the spread of coronavirus, the CDC announced yesterday that fully-vaccinated peoples can now congregate mask-free indoors where permitted.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How to Mentally Unwind From Work

Long commutes with even longer workweeks makes the daily grind just that – a grind. Working 9-5 is hard for many of us, but when work follows us home every night and plagues us all weekend we have to find a way to unwind, destress, and get solid rest. Being mindful of your own mental health and well being will not only make you happier, but it will also help you perform better at work, as a parent, and as a friend.
Mental Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Anxiety in the Workplace

The mental health of workers has worsened during the pandemic, according to Willis Towers Watson’s annual Best Practices in Health Care Employer Survey, with 92% of employees reporting some level of anxiety and 55% indicating a moderate or high degree of anxiety. Nearly 50% of employers are looking at enhancing...
Kidsthedoctorstv.com

How to Help Your Kid’s Anxiety as They Head Back to School

People have done a great job of keeping their families safe, but The Doctors wonder -- have we created a generation of germaphobes? Parenting expert Donna Tetreault weighs in on how the pandemic has affected our kids and how to treat them with empathy. Plus, she shares some great tips on how you can help them comfortably transition back to being out in the world.
Public Healthabc10.com

Experts share ways to ease your anxiety after COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With more people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and summer quickly approaching, it's pretty clear that the one thing most folks want to do right now is travel. After more than a year at home and in quarantine, many people are ready to take a break. But for...
Mental Healthromper.com

How To Manage Your Re-Entry Anxiety

Throughout the pandemic, we wished for a return to normalcy. But now, updated mask mandates & new social distancing recommendations raise concerns about how to move forward. Romper asked mental health experts & medical providers our questions in this transitional period.
KidsWZZM 13

Anxiety and Depression in Teens: What to do if your child doesn't want help

For the last few weeks on 13 ON YOUR SIDE MORNINGS we've been talking about anxiety and depression in teenagers, what symptoms to look for and when to get professional help. But what if your teen is really resistant to that help? Holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens shared some insights with us.
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

Worrying About Your Heart Increases Risk for Mental Health Disorders

Summary: Heart-focused anxiety raises the risk for developing other mental health disorders, a new study reports. For coffee drinkers, a common scenario might involve drinking an extra cup only to end up with a racing heart and a subtle reminder to themselves to cut down the caffeine. But for those who have a different thinking pattern, one that includes heart-focused anxiety, the racing heart might conclude with the fear of a heart attack and a trip to the emergency room.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Difference Between Stress and an Anxiety Disorder

Many tend to confuse stress with anxiety disorders, but they are not the same. Stress is temporary, but anxiety disorders are ongoing and may require treatment. Re-entry anxiety describes the fear associated with returning to "normal," pre-pandemic routines as businesses reopen. It’s no secret that after a year of social...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Is COVID Re-Entry Causing Your Social Anxiety to Surge?

People have avoided many uncomfortable social situations due to the pandemic. For those with social anxiety, avoidance just makes anxiety worse in the long run. There are steps people can take to work on overcoming re-entry social anxiety, like rating and then practicing specific fears. As people rejoice that life...
Mental HealthPosted by
Indy100

7 best weighted blankets to calm your anxiety

Weighted blankets certainly aren’t a new invention, but they’ve been picking up steam as a great tool for reducing anxiety. We researched important information and options for you concerning these popular items, so keep reading to decide if they’re right for you. What is a weighted blanket?. It’s exactly what...
KidsTODAY.com

Time to Worry: Helping our kids (and us) through anxiety-producing times.

Sometimes a child comes into his appointment knowing he is getting a shot, forewarned by a parent. Other times, the parent wants me to warn the child a poke is coming and answer questions. And sometimes, the parent wants to take more of a last-minute surprise-attack approach and tell the...
YogaWho What Wear

Meditation Can Reduce Your Anxiety—Here's How to Make It Effective

It seems like almost everyone is dealing with stress and anxiety these days. And it comes from anywhere and everywhere: the news, work, relationships (of all kinds, even with ourselves), society, and more. "As we all know, stress is a global issue, with one in three people experiencing psychological and physiological symptoms caused by stress," explains Deepak Chopra, MD, pioneer of integrative medicine, founder of The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global, and co-creator of Fitbit's Mindful Method. "Stress and anxiety are even more prevalent during the pandemic. Adults in the U.S. reported the highest rate of mental health concerns like stress, anxiety, and sadness from March 2020 to May 2020."