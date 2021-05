Nutritionist Daniel O’Shaughnessy thinks so – and he blames our phone addiction. Take his simple test to see if you’re chewing your food as much as you need to. I hate to tell you this, but you probably aren’t chewing your food correctly. If it helps though, you’re not alone. According to nutritionist Daniel O’Shaughnessy, nobody he knows chews properly and it’s causing us to eat too quickly and become bloated, to get cramps and in the longer term can result in digestive disorders such as IBS.