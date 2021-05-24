newsbreak-logo
Mom Embraced Her Child’s Alopecia and Healed Her Own Trauma

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Gilbert shares that her child’s alopecia was hard, but it was even harder when her daughter said to her, “Mommy, I broke the rule – the one where we don’t talk about Gray’s hair.” Find out the incredible reason that Jennifer Gilbert realized she was holding on to pain from her own traumatic experience in her 20s.

