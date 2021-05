Jordan Terefenko was 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored for Red Bank Catholic, which defeated Holmdel, 12-6, in eight innings, in Holmdel. Amelia Santos was 3-for-5 with a run and Kristin LaVelle had three RBI with a run for Red Bank Catholic (8-4), which scored a run in the top of the seventh to force extra-innings. Bella Hurta went 2-for-4 with with a walk and two runs scored, and picked up the win in relief, striking out nine while allowing two runs (one earned), five hits and no walks over six innings.