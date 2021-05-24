newsbreak-logo
Stocks start higher on Wall Street with help from tech

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, starting the week on a positive note following two straight weeks of losses for most major indexes. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% in the early going Monday. Semiconductor companies were doing especially well in early trading, with Nvidia and Micron both up more than 2%. Virgin Galactic jumped 17% after the company made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle over the weekend. Overseas markets were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.61%.

