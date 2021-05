BASEBALL

ROCKVILLE 18, WINDHAM TECH 8. Matt Ryan and Sam Wheeler had three hits and three RBIs and Anthony Mierez a home run and a triple as Rockville (15-4) routed Windham Tech (7-11) in five innings Saturday.

Rockville pitcher Steve Kozak went five innings, allowing only three earned runs. He also had three hits and scored three runs. Rockville goes for the outright NCCC title today when it hosts HMTCA.