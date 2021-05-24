newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Halstead pensioners mark VE Day in style with themed celebration

By George Ware, @GeorgeWare7
halsteadgazette.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRESIDENTS of a Halstead care home have been marking the end of the Second World War with a street party event. Colne View care home, on Dame Mary Walk, has been marking the Victory in Europe Day - more commonly known as VE Day. The care home hosted a street...

www.halsteadgazette.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Vera Lynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ve Day#Family Style#Royal Family#Princess Style#Street Style#Hms#The Royal Navy#Normandy#Colne View#Barrell#Halstead Pensioners#Ve Day#Homemade Bunting#Balloons#Family Members#Show#Singer Annie Riley#Buckingham Palace#Flags#Re Enactor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Royals
Related
Celebrationsyoursun.com

St. Mark's celebrates its teachers

VENICE — St. Mark’s Preschool on Venice island celebrated National Teacher Appreciation Week May 3-7 to celebrate all the teachers who are so dedicated to children, to families and to the preschool staff. Teachers enjoyed a special appreciation luncheon and a brunch, and the preschool was decorated with balloons, cards...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

League of Legends Celebrates Pride 2021 with Themed Content

Game company Riot Games is currently celebrating IDAHOTB or International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia and that has added some interesting new content for video game League of Legends. The game has made some Rainbow Poro Icons make a comeback. When activated, it will have homeguard trails that will...
Beauty & FashionHelloGiggles

A Celebrity Stylist Shares the Best Necklace Style for Every Neckline

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's no denying jewelry can instantly transform your outfit. However, choosing the type of jewelry to wear can be a little more challenging. More specifically, choosing the best necklace for every neckline—you wouldn't want to wear a choker with a crew neck sweater as it would hide your necklace. Similarly, some shirts need a little something extra, making them a better fit for those bold, layered necklaces sitting pretty on your vanity.
Knoxville, TNetenlightener.com

Sarah Moore Greene celebrates year of Global Leadership theme

Knoxville, TN (May 19, 2021) To help celebrate the school’s International Night, Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy on Tuesday brought a special guest to school — Taco the Llama!. This year, SMG adopted a magnet theme of Global Leadership, and the International Night celebration featured food from around the world,...
MinoritiesPosted by
TheStreet

Celebrate Pride Month In Style With Betoken CBD Bracelets

PORTLAND, Maine, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Pride Month and the LGBTQIA community, Betoken CBD, a female-founded wellness brand that specializes in making adult life easier, is kicking off the festivities by offering customizable rainbow bracelets on their website for $14 during the celebratory month. Purchasers can...
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

We've found the best engagement party dresses to celebrate your big news in style

So you finally got a ring on your finger? Time to celebrate. Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. The warmer months always see a surge of engagements, and trust us, we’re not complaining about it - we love to swoon at those unique engagement rings on our Instagram feeds. But that does mean, if you’re the lucky bride-to-be, that you have an engagement party to plan and attend (which, let’s face it, is nearly as important as the big day itself). Planning which engagement party dress to wear is top priority - you want to look and feel your best when celebrating this magical event and receiving those engagement gifts. Who can blame you?
Visual Artinfluencive.com

Mark Rios aka Mr. Dripping Is Bringing New Styles Of Art To Light

Art has always been a major cornerstone of culture and society. Since the beginning of time, humans have expressed themselves through artwork. Famous pieces of art have had major impacts on people around the world and have even influenced the way history unfolded. Art has been used in symbolic form to push forward different movements and inform people of what is going on globally. The importance of artwork can never be overstated.
Religiontatler.com

Hidden inscriptions inside the prayer book Anne Boleyn took to the gallows reveal the identities of her posthumous female loyalists

After completing her solemn march to the gallows on 19 May 1536, lore recounts Anne Boleyn (c.1501-36) as having passed a small Book of Hours to her most devoted lady-in-waiting, Elizabeth Hill. Moments later, the disgraced Queen — who historians widely agree was charged with false crimes to justify her execution — would be beheaded and her memory forced underground.
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

VE Day and Those Who Served

What is VE Day and do we still remember its significance? For those of us who recall that eventful day on Tuesday, May 8, 1945 it marked the formal acceptance by the four chief Allied powers of WW II—Great Britain, France, the United States, and the Soviet Union—of Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces. It marked the end of the war in Europe and the defeat of Nazi Germany and Hitler’s Third Reich. We are just a few days past the 76th anniversary of VE Day—Victory in Europe–and even though the celebration in the city in May of 1945 was muted by the fact that the war was still raging in the Pacific, we probably all have memories of family members and friends and neighbors who served in that conflict.
Battle Creek, MIWWMTCw

Battle Creek woman celebrates 100th birthday in style

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek woman celebrated a big milestone with a choir, cake, cards and more. Elsie Wilson, who has lived at Bedford Manor Apartments since 1984, turned 100 years old. So to mark the occasion, the apartment complex held a birthday bash for her on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Entertainmentandrewsmcmeel.com

Celebrating 15 Years of Liō by Mark Tatulli

The first Liō strip by Mark Tatulli was released was on May 15, 2006. This strip is full of dark and humorous tales and illustrations from the perspective of a grade-schooler. To any outsiders, the mind of Liō may seem extraordinary, but to him it’s commonplace. From monsters under the bed, to robot inventions and weird science, Liō explores the fun yet bizarre realm of a kid’s imagination.
Sidney, MTSidney Herald

Sidney Lion's Club celebrates 50 years - 70s style

It was a night to look back on 50 years of history with the Sidney Lion’s Club. The club began with 30 members in 1971 and a half-century later is still going strong. Along with looking all the way back to the beginning of the club, many of those attending embraced the 70’s theme and donned bell bottoms, sunglasses, gold chains and headbands, making the event even more fun.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Train Day celebration in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La - Train enthusiasts and folks just curious about railroads and Shreveport history spent some time on Saturday at the Railroad and Water Works museum. Model train displays, photographs, tours, talks, music and just whole lot of fun during Railroad Day at the Museum. "We have a new generation...
YogaWGNtv.com

Celebrating National Meditation Day

WGN News Now spoke with Antoinette “Toni” Morales for National Meditation Day. Business Information: The Mindful Pro, LLC. We guide our clients into consciously connecting who they are with what they do. We help you become increasingly aware of yourself and your environment. We illuminate the. opportunity to engage in...
Facebookcityoflagunaniguel.org

Virtual Memorial Day Celebration

Join us on our Facebook Page, @CityOfLagunaNiguel, on Monday, May 31st, at 12:00 p.m. to view the 2021 Virtual Memorial Day Celebration!. The celebration will honor the brave men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. Let us never forget those who have lost their lives protecting and saving so many of ours. We hope you will join us!
Drinkscbs19news

Tuesday marks National Wine Day

CROZET, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Tuesday marks National Wine Day, and King's Family Vineyard's co-owner James King says now there's no excuse to not stop by for a glass. King says the winery has been celebrating the national holiday since 2009. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Relationship AdviceWashingtonian.com

This Couple Incorporated a Subtle Dinosaur Theme and Other Personal Details Throughout Their Rustic Celebration

Samantha, a corporate event manager, and Christopher, a Navy officer, met and fell in love when they both were living in San Diego. At the time, Christopher was stationed there and happened to run into Samatha on a night out with his friends. “The funny thing is,” Samantha recalls, “we each rarely went out in downtown San Diego, so we always say it was meant to be that we met that night.” After striking up a conversation and taking a few shots of Jameson Samantha says they couldn’t stop talking the rest of the night. “It was like we were in our own little world in the back of the bar.” Fast forward a few years, with a Windy City proposal and a relocation to the DC area, the couple decided to marry at at the Northern Virginia venue, Shadow Creek.