Halstead pensioners mark VE Day in style with themed celebration

What is VE Day and do we still remember its significance? For those of us who recall that eventful day on Tuesday, May 8, 1945 it marked the formal acceptance by the four chief Allied powers of WW II—Great Britain, France, the United States, and the Soviet Union—of Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces. It marked the end of the war in Europe and the defeat of Nazi Germany and Hitler’s Third Reich. We are just a few days past the 76th anniversary of VE Day—Victory in Europe–and even though the celebration in the city in May of 1945 was muted by the fact that the war was still raging in the Pacific, we probably all have memories of family members and friends and neighbors who served in that conflict.