There is an ARM hiring freeze as of today, with no new hires being approved up to and including replacements for anyone who leaves ARM, until the deal with NVIDIA has completed, one way or another. The freeze is specifically being deployed to the IP Products Group, but support services such as Legal and HR do not seem to be hiring either. The official word is that ARM had a huge influx of new hires over the past few quarters and so there are no spaces to fill, and they need to ensure that their payroll costs don’t increase faster than the business, however they did not mention a reason not to fill positions if they become vacant in the quote provided to The Register.