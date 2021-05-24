newsbreak-logo
The significance of Memorial Day | Editorial

By Colleen Smith, Opinion
Islands' Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a three-day weekend. It’s the launch of summer. It’s barbecue time. The cultural significance of Memorial Day has shifted as the years have gone by, but it’s a holiday that is actually about stars and stripes – not sun and sand. It’s a day to honor and extend gratitude to the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Across the country, there are legion services and exhibits to recognize our fallen brothers and sisters.

