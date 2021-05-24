newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Federal judge dismisses amended complaint in COVID-19 liability case

By Sarah Downey
norcalrecord.com
 4 days ago

A federal judge has dismissed a case filed by the wife of a millwork employee who claimed she contracted COVID-19 as a result of her husband’s workplace. Judge Maxine M. Chesney of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on May 10 dismissed the lawsuit without further leave to amend for three reasons, including, “To the extent plaintiffs’ claims are based on allegations that Corby Kuciemba contracted COVID-19 ‘indirectly through fomites such as [Robert Kuciemba’s] clothing’ (see FAC ¶ 22), such claims are subject to dismissal for failure to plead a plausible claim.”

