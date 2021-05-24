newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

PMC twenty5.24i

By Simon Wilce
hifiandmusicsource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a review of the PMC twenty5.24i floorstanding loudspeakers. I reviewed the sibling PMC twenty5.22i standmount speakers recently and these 24is have the same tweeter and woofer configuration so one may expect the outcome to be similar? This, however, is not the case. PMC twenty5i series. The full PMC...

hifiandmusicsource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jesus
Person
Hans Zimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pmc#Design#3m#24i#White Silk#Naim Nac N#The Annapurna Range#Js Bach Organ Music#Complete Works For Piano#Mary Chain#Hifi#Hf Ms Pmc Twenty5i#Pmc Twenty5i Series#Pmc Speakers#3m#Supercar Feel#Review#275mm Incl#Grille#Specification
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Musicpsychedelicbabymag.com

Michael Hays | Interview | ‘Red Willow’ | By Sean Mageean

Michael Hays | Interview | ‘Red Willow’ | By Sean Mageean. Michael Hays is an Austin, Texas based American musician and singer-songwriter, who originally hails from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He has worked with renowned producers Mike Chapman and Dave Cobb and appeared as a session musician on albums by Suzi Quatro and Richard Thompson. In addition, Hays has been in a number of California-based bands in the past, including Larks, Neighborhood Bullys, and We Were Indians. Hays released his eponymous solo album in 2014, and his sophomore solo album, ‘Red Willow’, will drop in June 2021.
Electronicsweraveyou.com

Review: Spitfire Mrs Mills Piano

Spitfire Audio released Mrs. Mills Piano as a successor to their immaculate series of Hans Zimmer piano, Firewood piano, and the Orchestral Grand piano. Mrs. Mills Piano was released on March 25, this year, in name of the British pianist Gladys Mills. Down below is our review of the plugin.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Nubya Garcia, Poppy Ajudha & More Confirmed for 2022 Cheltenham Jazz Festival

Following the success of their digital event at the beginning of May, Cheltenham Jazz Festival is set to make a much-welcome return to its Gloucestershire home in July with a series of ticketed in-person concerts at Cheltenham Town Hall (government guidance permitting). Taking place across three days from Friday July...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

The Ever-Changingman: 20 Of The Best Paul Weller Songs

We’re celebrating one of the UK’s most consistently creative singer-songwriters and frontmen of the past five decades, with 20 of the best songs in the extraordinary catalog of Paul Weller. Weller, born on May 25, 1958, had already achieved more than most musicians ever do with his two previous bands,...
Economyapstersmedia.com

All you need to know about ICMA PMC training Course

If you are interested in working along with debt primary markets or you are already engaging with it, you should go ahead and enroll in the ICMA PMC training Course. Content shared by the course would be highly valuable and you will be able to follow it to figure out how to unlock many new opportunities that are available in front of you.
Musictheaureview.com

Track By Track: Imogen Clark takes us through her new EP Bastards

Last week Sydney singer/songwriter Imogen Clark released her latest EP, Bastards. This is an EP that demonstrates strength and resistance, as Imogen dissects relationships that have impacted her in her journey the past few years. Imogen was able to collaborate with some great talent on the recording. Some of those...
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

NBCC (INDIA) BAGS UTTARAKHAND PMC SERVICES WORK ORDER

NBCC (India) has bagged Uttarakhand PMC services work order. NBCC (India) is going to construct new building for National Institute of Technology. The shares of National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) (India) rose by 1% to Rs 50.65 (equal to US $ 0.69) after the company bagged a letter (or contract) of award for construction & development of a permane....
Musicthisisdig.com

Electronic’s Debut Album: Johnny Marr And Bernard Sumner Recharged

It’s often said that opposites attract, so on that basis, you might imagine Electronic’s Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner had little in common when they came together to record their self-titled debut album. Marr was, of course, the melodic guitar maestro behind the success of indie-pop icons The Smiths, while Sumner’s band, New Order, developed their distinctive sound primarily through embracing synthesisers and the machine-based technology of the day.
Entertainmentmacprovideo.com

Spitfire Audio Adds ABBEY ROAD ONE: WONDROUS FLUTES In Creative Partnership with Abbey Road Studios

ABBEY ROAD ONE: WONDROUS FLUTES offers a flute and piccolo pairing popularised by the likes of American musical maestro John Williams’ Star Wars themes. LONDON, UK: having successfully cemented a creative partnership with world-famous Abbey Road Studios late last year as ABBEY ROAD ONE: ORCHESTRAL FOUNDATIONS inaugurated its ABBEY ROAD ONE: FILM SCORING SELECTIONS series showcasing the foundational film scoring sound of Studio One by carefully capturing a full symphony-sized (90-plus-piece) orchestra inside the world’s largest purpose-built recording studio, Spitfire Audio is proud to announce availability of ABBEY ROAD ONE: WONDROUS FLUTES — following hot on the heels of the similarly smaller ABBEY ROAD ONE: SPARKLING WOODWINDS and ABBEY ROAD ONE: LEGENDARY LOW STRINGS sample libraries captured in that same studio as another customisable classic film-inspired addition to sound palettes the world over, offering a flute and piccolo pairing popularised by the likes of American musical maestro John Williams’ Star Wars themes, themselves clearly counting amongst the most widely-known contributions to modern film music — as of May 13, 2021…
Musicmusically.com

Deezer enlists Wolf Alice and Laura Mvula for 80s covers album

Don’t You Want Me. Joe Le Taxi. Wicked Game. Africa. Orinoco Flow. I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me). Tainted Love. Buffalo Stance. That’s your day’s worth of earworms covered for readers who grew up in the 1980s. But even if not, don’t fear: Deezer is bringing back a selection of 80s hits in an original covers album, ‘InVersions 80s‘, with artists including Boy Pablo, Holly Humberstone, Laura Mvula, Wolf Alice and CSS – the latter a comeback for a band that may be exciting for readers who grew up in the 2000s.
Theater & DanceMacomb Daily

Philip Glass opera premieres in Sweden and online

World premiere performances of "Circus Days and Nights," a new opera by Philip Glass, will be livestreamed from Sweden's Malmo Opera starting Saturday, May 29. The elaborate production is based on writings by American poet Robert Lax and is co-produced by Cirkus Cirkor. Showtimes and ticket information can be found via malmoopera.se/circus-days-and-nights-in-english.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Paul Weller on Iggy Pop, The Beatles, and Fat Pop (Volume 1)

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Paul Weller jumps on the phone to talk with Kyle Meredith about Fat Pop (Volume 1), a record that finds the legendary artist displaying a set of finely crafted, catchy songs. The Jam and Style Council frontman also talks about his early love of The Beatles and their use of substance within a pop song, having Lia Metcalfe of The Mysterines guest on a song, and penning a tribute to Iggy Pop in “Moving Canvas”. When asked why he hasn’t been on a Gorillaz track yet, Weller confirms he’d be up for it if Damon Albarn called, and also gives us an update on his 2021-2022 tour plans.
Rock Musicmixonline.com

Gary Numan’s New Album Intruder – Made With PMC

Released on 21st May 2021, Gary Numan’s 18th solo album Intruder is the fifth to emerge from the 15 year collaboration between Numan and producer, and PMC user, Ade Fenton. Intruder follows the hugely successful (UK no.2) and critically acclaimed Savage: Songs From a Broken World album and is the third to be produced using PMC twotwo.8 monitors, which have been part of Ade Fenton’s studio set up since early 2013.
Musicourculturemag.com

Wolf Alice, Holly Humberstone, Laura Mvula, and More Contribute to New ’80s Covers Compilation

Wolf Alice, Holly Humberstone, and Laura Mvula are among the artists who have contributed to a new ’80s compilation on Deezer. Wolf Alice offered their take on Roxy Music’s ‘More Than This’, while Humberstone covered ‘I Would Die 4 U’ by Prince and Mvula took on Toto’s ‘Africa’. Check out the full compilation, also featuring CSS, Lido Pimienta, and more, below.
New York City, NYbigtakeover.com

A Short Conversation with Sugar Loaf Walker

I always like to start with a bit of background, so can you tell me a bit about your musical journey from your earliest days to where you are today?. Sugar Loaf Walker: I grew up in Chennai, a city in southern India. One of my earliest musical memories was listening to 20 Golden Greats by The Shadows from my father’s modest record collection. I still love that record and did a version of Wonderful Land in 2009. My parents wanted me to learn a musical instrument, so I chose the guitar and took a few lessons. Even though I was fascinated by the instrument I was not interested in the songs the teacher was making me learn, so the lessons ended abruptly. Later when my musical tastes evolved, I picked up the guitar again and tried to teach myself the songs I enjoyed listening to. I discovered blues through Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan, jazz through Miles Davis and John Coltrane, and rock through Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and Pink Floyd to name a few. I also learnt Indian classical (Carnatic) music on the violin for a year which has a lot of similarities with jazz in terms of melodic structure and improvisation. I started forming bands with my schoolmates and friends, taking part in local College Band competitions. I moved to London in 2004 and spent my first earnings on a proper electric guitar, a Fender Stratocaster, which I purchased in New York en route to visiting my brother Arjun who had moved to the US by then. That’s the Strat you see on the cover of Benign Penny. I joined a rock band called Tallahassee Jacknives, touring the London Pub circuit, and then played in a rockabilly band in Bangkok before moving to Amman.
Rock MusicThe Guardian

My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields: ‘We wanted to sound like a band killing their songs’

In early 1988, My Bloody Valentine decided that they were, as their de facto leader, Kevin Shields, puts it today, “finished”. You can see how they might have come to that conclusion. They had started life in the early 80s as a Dublin post-punk band, relocated to Berlin at the suggestion of the Virgin Prunes’ Gavin Friday and become a gothy proposition inspired by the Birthday Party and the Cramps, then moved to London and transformed into what Shields calls “a conceptual band”, their childlike record sleeves concealing songs about necrophilia and incest.