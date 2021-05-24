newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Twitch Fullscreen Plus 3.0.3

By Kopatch
softpedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen watching a Twitch stream in your browser, you can use either the theater or fullscreen mode. The former shows you the chat while reducing the dimensions of the video, while the latter hides the chat in order to display the video feed on the entire screen. Twitch Fullscreen Plus...

www.softpedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

The Elder Scrolls Online Twitch Drops - How They Work

ESO Twitch Drops are a great way to get some extra in-game goodies for your character, helping with both leveling up skills and overcoming the enemies you encounter across Tamriel. The Elder Scrolls Online's Twitch Drops have a rather erratic schedule, but always reward those who watch streams with the...
Video GamesDestructoid

Destructoid is live on Twitch with The Evil Within

Tonight I'm playing The Evil Within on Destructoid's Twitch channel starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. Welcome back! All this Resident Evil prep has totally immersed me in the survival horror genre. I picked up The Evil Within 2 earlier this week, and even though it gives me a run for my money sometimes I'm enjoying it thoroughly. I thought this could be the perfect time to explore the first game in the series, too. I've heard many times from chat that the first Evil Within outshines the second, so I'm eager to see what differences I notice and how it all comes together.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Sodapoppin loses it as Pokimane & OfflineTV surprise him with a 62k Twitch raid

After receiving a 62k Twitch Raid from Pokimane during his World of Warcraft stream, Sodapoppin proceeded to jokingly roast her and asked if she would host “someone else”. For the majority of streamers on the platform, a huge raid from Pokimane would be a dream come true. With 7.8 million followers, she’s no doubt one of the most recognizable faces on Twitch.
Video Gamesgamelife.com

Why Valheim is Poised to Be One of The Biggest Games on Twitch in 2021

Over the weekend, Viking survival game Valheim crested to a concurrent player peak of over 360,000 players on Steam. While Steam and other game storefronts are inundated with survival titles to settle on from, starting from Minecraft (and its many assorted mods) to Ark to Terraria to Rust, the new early access title from Iron Gate AB is barging its way onto the scene. From a core list of features and mechanics, Valheim might not appear different in the least from many other survival titles. So what separates Valheim from any of the opposite survival titles out there? Here are a couple of key takeaways that help explain Valheim’s rise through the ranks on Twitch.
Twitchwmleader.com

Twitch creates a new category for hot tub streams

Since hot tub streams took off in March, there’s been a controversy on Twitch over people who stream in bikinis while in hot tubs. In response to the complaints — from both viewers and advertisers — Twitch is now creating a dedicated category for the hot tub streams: Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches.
Behind Viral Videosmodernman.com

4 Key Tips for Twitch Streaming Success

Are you wanting to start streaming on Twitch? If so, there a few simple twitch streaming tips you can follow to improve your chances of success. As a successful twitch streamer, you can stay at home, play video games, and be paid for it. You don’t have to wake up at 6 am each morning and rush to work.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Nadeshot Leaves Twitch Partnership for YouTube to Co-Stream Call of Duty League

Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, CEO of 100 Thieves, has willingly stepped down as a Twitch partner five years after his return to the platform from MLG.tv. This likely comes as a result of the Call of Duty League (CDL) exclusivity deal with Twitch's up-and-coming stream platform rival, YouTube Gaming. Activision Blizzard Entertainment struck a deal with YouTube in January 2020, effectively confining official streams of the Overwatch League, Hearthstone Competitive and CDL to the platform for the next few years.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Twitch introduces experimental ‘chant’ feature for chatters

Twitch is giving some communities access to a new experimental chat feature called “chant,” the popular streaming platform announced today. The feature gives content creators and moderators who use the /chant command to “suggest messages in chat.”. The command will then give viewers a private message encouraging them to join...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

MMO Business Roundup: Discord, Ubisoft, Twitch, WB Games, Starfield, and more

Welcome back to another quick roundup of MMO- and MMO-adjacent games industry news! First, let’s talk about Clyde. He’s got a bit of a makeover. Discord: The platform that pretty much everyone in the western world uses for organized gaming is seeing a birthday and a branding overhaul this week. The company has changed up its logo, font, colorway, and even its cute little icon, Clyde, which Sam insists still looks like Mickey Mouse’s butt. I mean, he’s not wrong.
Video GamesComicBook

Brie Larson Twitch Stream With Sykunno and Brookeab Announced

Brie Larson is going to stream Knockout City with Sykunno and Brookeab this weekend. May 22nd will see the Captain Marvel star enter the dodgeball arena with the other streaming personalities. Sykunno announced the event on Twitter as a part of the ad campaign for Knockout City. The game is out today and you can try it for yourself for free for 10 days. EA wants people to get into the game, so they’re removing that barrier to entry right off the rip. Getting influencers aboard will likely pay dividends as well because the game got announced back in February. Larson is always a personality that people interact with so that tracks as well. (Although lately she’s done more Fortnite playing than anything else.) Check out Sykunno’s tweet down below:
Video Gamesesports.net

LoL Esports News

Now that the Mid-Season Invitational is over, LEC teams are looking to upgrade or downgrade their rosters in the mid-season just before the start of the Summer Ssplit. Let’s take a look at the most important transfers in the LEC and how they will impact the team’s performance. LEC Mid-Season Rumors and Confirmed Transfers Several.
Video Gamesenter21st.com

How to Play Grand Theft Auto 5 on Android Devices With Steam Link or Xbox Games Pass

Grand Theft Auto 5 (additionally referred to as GTA V) was launched in 2013 and continues to be among the many most performed video games, due to its ever rising on-line mode referred to as GTA Online. And whereas the sport does not have a cell model, it is truly attainable to play in your Android telephone if you would like. The sport first launched on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, then made its technique to PC. It was additionally launched for the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4. Now, GTA 5 can even be making its technique to the newest technology of consoles, Xbox Series X/ Series S and the PlayStation 5. You can play GTA 5 in your telephone through the use of a few completely different apps.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Game Informer Streams Are Now On Twitch

It's official! Game Informer livestreams are happening exclusively on Twitch. That’s right, Game Informer is going all-in with our livestreams to have more opportunities to engage, entertain, and hang out - with you! Point your bookmarks right here! First, let’s handle the biggest question: Will you still be able to get all the content at other places like YouTube?
Behind Viral Videoslicenseglobal.com

YouTooz Creates Twitch Streamer Figures

Youtooz and Twitch have collaborated to bring some of Twitch’s top creators to life as figures. Now available on Youtooz.com, fans can find Ninja, Pokimane and TimTheTatMan available as limited-edition figures available for pre-order until June 12. This collaboration comes ahead of the interactive livestreaming service’s “Legends of the Live...
Video Gamesgenelmag.com

Twitch Networking Etiquette 101

Everyone wants to make a career out of doing what they love. Streaming video games on platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook have been game-changers. Still, even though Twitch streaming seems to be a lax career, there are unwritten rules and etiquette that successful streamers follow. Whether you stream on...