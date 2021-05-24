GiD 15.0.3 / 15.1.1 Developer

With Build 2021 upon us, I’ve been reflecting on the devastation and ingenuity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a year of unprecedented challenge, we’ve seen extraordinary resilience, imagination and innovation. Developers all over the world have been working together to use technology as a force for good as they built new platforms to accelerate remote learning, scaled telehealth, and facilitated business resilience in the face of daunting constraints. They have challenged us to think differently about who “developers” are and who they will need to be. They are building so much more than apps – they are creating digital experiences in response to unanticipated disruption, allowing us all to continue to power forward and reimagine our future.