A Labour shadow minister has said he cannot reveal his party's policy platform or values because they are currently subject to "confidential" discussions. Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said discussions had taken place with Keir Starmer at shadow cabinet level about what the party wanted to do in government – amid criticism that it has few concrete policies.But asked on ITV's Good Morning Britain programme about the outcome of those discussions and "what does the Labour Party now stand for?", the shadow health secretary said:"They're confidential meetings. The Labour Party understands that we have got to speak to the...