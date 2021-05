Dominik and Rey Mysterio made history by becoming the first father-son tag team champions in WWE at WrestleMania Backlash. The 46-year-old veteran and his son overcame Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to clinch the landmark victory in Tampa, Florida. SmackDown’s tag team scene had shown signs of becoming stale in recent months, with the same mix of three or four teams battling each other in a seemingly endless run of matches. The Backlash clash always promised to provide something a little bit different, though, and duly delivered. WWE invested a larger amount of time in only one match on the...