newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Almost half of students who went out met friends or family indoors

By PA News
johnogroat-journal.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly half of university students who have gone out said they met up with people they do not live with indoors, potentially breaching lockdown rules, new data has shown. Experimental figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), published on Monday, found 92% of 1,129 students at English universities surveyed between May 4 and 12 said they had left their home or accommodation for any reason in the past seven days.

www.johnogroat-journal.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Higher Education#Mental Health#Adult Students#Adult Education#Higher Learning#Friends#Family#University Students#Home#Face To Face Learning#People#Restrictions Students#English Universities#Lockdown Rules#Academic Performance#Ons#Experimental Figures#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Country
U.K.
Related
EducationTelegraph

Almost half of university students flagged as 'disadvantaged' are in fact well-off

Universities’ positive discrimination measures risk descending into a farce as new research reveals that almost half of students flagged as “disadvantaged” are in fact well-off. Russell Group institutions could be handing out lower A-level offers to the wrong students because one of the main measures of deprivation is “conceptually flawed”,...
Family RelationshipsTimes West Virginian

Our friends and family

I cannot imagine what it’s like for them. I can only empathize with what their day must look like. Waking up not knowing where they are, for sure. Wearing the same clothes day after day because they can’t remember where their clean ones are or if they did any laundry this week. And having your friends and loved ones, if that is who they are to you, tell you they can’t believe you locked yourself out again or you forgot which car was your — again.
KidsThe Guardian

Half of UK children playing out with friends less since pandemic

Many children are playing outside less with their friends, playing alone more and are less active than they were before the pandemic, according to a UK survey that will add to concerns about the lasting impact of the lockdowns on children’s wellbeing. The Save the Children poll found that more...
Worldkentlive.news

Only 15 people out of 60,000 who went to trial mass gatherings had Covid

Only 15 people out of the 60,000 people who attended trial mass gathering events tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Government has confirmed. It comes after Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told MPs the pilot events programme has so far produced “positive findings”, and will be welcomed by events and festival organisers.
Family Relationshipsgreatbritishlife.co.uk

Family fun in Dorset this half term

We have found all the great activities taking place this half term to entertain both kids and parents. Half term is just round the corner and, with the weather picking up, it's a great chance for children to let off some steam and spend time with their families. Dorset has a fantastic range of events happening across the county that are family friendly and will definitely keep even the grown ups occupied.
Public HealthBBC

Covid deaths remain low in Wales

There were Covid deaths in only four local authority areas in Wales, latest weekly figures show. The number of deaths involving Covid-19 was six in the week up to 14 May, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This is up from five registered in the previous week but...
Healtheastlothiancourier.com

Number of pupils in class drops amid concerns about spread of Indian variant

The proportion of pupils attending state schools in England has dropped over the past week amid concerns about the Indian coronavirus variant, Government figures show. Just over nine in 10 (91%) state school pupils were in class on May 20, down from 92% on May 12, according to the Department for Education (DfE) statistics.
Public Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

Herefordshire sees rise in death rate during April

HEREFORDSHIRE'S overall death rate rose in April, figures reveal, despite significant falls in most areas of the country. Health think tank the Nuffield Trust welcomed the low mortality recorded across the country for the month, but said it must be seen in the context of the high death toll already suffered due to the coronavirus.
Educationtheboar.org

Cambridge sees record number of BAME admissions in 2020

The University of Cambridge accepted record numbers of British students from Black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds last year. Nearly three in 10 (29.3%) of UK undergraduates admitted to the institution in 2020 were from BAME backgrounds, an increase in the 27.8% seen in 2019. The annual admissions statistics...
Collegesipolitics.ca

More young women attending university in jobless COVID era: StatCan

More young women are enrolling in post-secondary education amid “unprecedented youth unemployment” due to closures forced by COVID-19, according to a new Statistics Canada report. The report comes over a year into the pandemic, which has caused some provincial governments to shutter businesses for months on end, resulting in higher...
WorldTelegraph

Bangladeshi people were most likely to die in UK’s second Covid wave

Bangladeshi people were the most likely to die from Covid during Britain's second wave, official figures show. Most ethnic minority groups have remained at higher risk of death involving the virus throughout the pandemic when compared with those identifying as white British. However, while most minority groups saw a reduction...
Advocacyalloaadvertiser.com

Rate of child poverty increases in Clackmannanshire

THE number of children living in poverty has risen in the Wee County since 2015. More than 27 per cent of children in Clacks are estimated to be living in poverty, according to research published by Loughborough University last week on behalf of the the End Child Poverty coalition. The...
Restaurantsinvesting.com

UK restaurant bookings soar as indoor dining restarts

LONDON (Reuters) -British diners flocked to restaurants over the past week after lockdown restrictions lifted across most of the United Kingdom, and the number of furloughed workers fell to its lowest since the start of the year, weekly official data showed. The figures add to signs that economic life is...