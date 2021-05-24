Almost half of students who went out met friends or family indoors

I cannot imagine what it’s like for them. I can only empathize with what their day must look like. Waking up not knowing where they are, for sure. Wearing the same clothes day after day because they can’t remember where their clean ones are or if they did any laundry this week. And having your friends and loved ones, if that is who they are to you, tell you they can’t believe you locked yourself out again or you forgot which car was your — again.