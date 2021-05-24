Almost half of students who went out met friends or family indoors
Nearly half of university students who have gone out said they met up with people they do not live with indoors, potentially breaching lockdown rules, new data has shown. Experimental figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), published on Monday, found 92% of 1,129 students at English universities surveyed between May 4 and 12 said they had left their home or accommodation for any reason in the past seven days.www.johnogroat-journal.co.uk