Protests

Eight people charged with aggravated trespass following McDonald’s protest

By PA News
johnogroat-journal.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight people have been charged with aggravated trespass following a demonstration outside a McDonald’s distribution centre. The charges relate to the protest outside the Basingstoke facility which was one of a number of events held against the fast food giant across the UK during the weekend. A Hampshire police spokesman...

