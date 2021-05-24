Eight people charged with aggravated trespass following McDonald’s protest

A man has been charged over a potential terror attack where two women were stabbed in a Marks and Spencer store in Burnley.A member of staff and a customer were attacked in the shop on 2 December, hours after coronavirus restrictions were eased in England to allow all retailers to reopen.The member of staff, in her 40s, and member of the public, in her 60s, were treated for their injuries in hospital.Lancashire Police said the incident was investigated by counter-terrorism detectives.Munawar Hussain, 57, of Lancashire, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.“Although not currently charged with a terrorism offence, should Mr Hussain be convicted, the prosecution will make representations to the court that it determines whether the offence has a terrorism connection,” a spokesperson added.Mr Hussain, who was initially detained under the Mental Health Act, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.