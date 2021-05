The success of Waterloo changed everything for us as a band, so we would like to thank all the Eurovision fans who voted for the song!. ABBA’s Waterloo has been revealed as the UK public’s favourite Eurovision song following an online vote. Making Your Mind Up by Bucks Fizz came in second, Love Shine a Light by Katrina and the Waves came third, with Brotherhood of Man’s Save Your Kisses for Me in fourth, and Sandie Shaw with Puppet on a String coming fifth.