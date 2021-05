In a new interview with Sonic Perspectives, DEF LEPPARD drummer Rick Allen was asked what Bon Scott was like when DEF LEPPARD opened for AC/DC back in 1979. Rick responded: "He was very humble. He was a quiet guy that really kept to himself. One particular thing that stands out to me was on my 16th birthday, we were playing the Hammersmith Odeon in London, and we were opening for them. Bon came backstage to wish me a happy birthday and gave me a huge bowl of Smarties; in the U.S., they call them M&Ms. I thought that was the nicest thing, and he didn’t have to do that. This is AC/DC we are talking about, and DEF LEPPARD, we weren't really anything to speak of at the time in 1979."