Quantum computing - What companies need to know - focus

By Giacomo Lee
just-drinks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe interest around quantum computing continues to grow, but many still see it as something that will happen in the future. The reality, however, is that it's already making an impact. The future may see us living on Mars, paying for everything with crypto and relaxing or working as we...

2021 Complete Computer Science Training Bundle Can Be Yours For Just $20 If You Avail It Right Away

Computer science skills are quickly becoming an essential life skill. Even if you are not a software engineer, you should have some basic programming knowledge. The technology world is quickly embracing these skills and you should too. This will help you land better jobs and open up new opportunities. Wccftech is going to help you with this and we are offering a limited-time discount offer on the 2021 Complete Computer Science Training Bundle.
What is Applied Machine Learning?

Machine learning refers to the field of studying computer algorithms that improve by themselves through the use of data and experience. It is an application of artificial intelligence (AI) where a system learns from its experience and improves its performance without requiring much human intervention. Over the years, machine learning...
Microsoft empowers developer productivity with new tools and services

While developers have always played a pivotal role in business innovation, this position came to prominence recently when they drove companies’ response to the pandemic – whether it was developing solutions from a medical standpoint, supporting call centers and online retail, or improving systems to enable working-from-home and homeschooling. Creating...
Adopting Oraichain technology and aiRight DeFi and Gallery solutions to Fomo Lab NFT platforms

Oraichain is pleased to announce our newest partnership with Fomo Lab. Fomo Lab will be the first intensive partner to consume Oraichain’s core AI technology for NFTs, which is developed for aiRight, into their platform. Oraichain will provide all AI Oracle services and support them one-on-one in their development of Fomo Lab NFT Verification Platform. In addition, Fomo Lab will make aiRight DeFi and Gallery opportunities readily available to its users.
Computer Engineering Technology

Computer and technology levels can provide the skills necessary to carry out the required duties of an entry-level position in the area. These levels additionally demonstrates to employers that applicants have acquired the required coaching to do the job properly. In most circumstances, bachelor’s levels in computer information technology are essential, even for entry-level positions. An exception to this rule could be found in the space of net improvement. This two-yr program relies on the IT Essentials and CCNA Routing and Switching curricula provided by the Cisco Networking Academy. It’s nearly impossible to work in right now’s world with out computer systems. Widespread use in business, trade, education, and authorities has created a demand for skilled computer professionals.
Using the environment to control quantum devices

Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) researchers have uncovered how the environment can impact highly sensitive quantum behaviors like localisation. Their findings, published in Chaos, could lead to future innovations in the design of superconducting materials and quantum devices, including super precise sensors. Quantum technology, in particular quantum sensing,...
Berkeley Lab Debuts Perlmutter, World’s Fastest AI Supercomputer

A ribbon-cutting ceremony held virtually at Berkeley Lab’s National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC) today marked the official launch of Perlmutter – aka NERSC-9 – the GPU-accelerated supercomputer built by HPE in partnership with Nvidia and AMD. The HPE Cray EX supercomputer harnesses 6,159 Nvidia A100 GPUs and ~1,500 AMD Milan CPUs to deliver nearly 3.8 exaflops of theoretical “AI performance” (see endnote) or about 60 petaflops of peak double-precision (standard FP64) HPC performance.
Amazon Braket Introduces Quantum Circuit Noise Simulator, DM1

May 27, 2021 — Amazon Braket now offers a fully managed, density matrix simulator, DM1, to simulate quantum circuits with noise. DM1 helps you investigate the effects of realistic noise on your quantum algorithms to inform error mitigation strategies to get more accurate results from today’s quantum computing devices. With DM1, you can simulate circuits with up to 17 qubits and run up to 35 simulations in parallel, to speed up your experiments. For rapid prototyping and debugging, you can now also use the local noise simulator in the Amazon Braket SDK.
CQC Develops Algorithm to Accelerate Monte Carlo Integration on Quantum Computers

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 27, 2021 — Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) today announced the discovery of a new algorithm that accelerates quantum Monte Carlo integration – shortening the time to quantum advantage and confirming the critical importance of quantum computing to the finance industry in particular. Monte Carlo integration – the...
AMD and Nvidia to Power Four ExaFLOPS Supercomputer

The National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC) Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) this week announced its new supercomputer that will combine deep learning and simulation computing capabilities. The Perlmutter system will use AMD's top-of-the-range 64-core EPYC 7763 processors as well as Nvidia's A100 compute GPUs to push out up to 180 PetaFLOPS of 'standard' performance and up to four ExaFLOPS of AI performance. All told, that makes it the second-fastest supercomputer in the world behind Japan's Fugaku.
Comprehensive electronic-structure methods for materials design

Nicola Marzari, head of the Theory and Simulation of Materials laboratory at EFPL and director of NCCR MARVEL, has just published a review of electronic-structure methods as part of a special edition Insight on Computational Materials Design, published by Nature Materials. The article, written with Andrea Ferretti of CNR–Instituto Nanoscienze and Chris Wolverton of Northwestern University, provides an overview of these methods, discusses their application to the prediction of materials properties, and examines different strategies used to target the broader goals of materials design and discovery. Looking ahead, the authors consider emerging challenges in the predictive accuracy of the calculations, and in addressing the real-life complexity of materials and devices. They also stress the importance of the computational infrastructures that support such research, and how the planning for funding these and the supporting career models is only just beginning to emerge.
Macnica ATD Europe to distribute InnerEye AI technology

Macnica ATD Europe today announced the signing of a distribution agreement with InnerEye. Based in Israel, InnerEye is combining human intelligence and AI into a unified learning and decision making system for multiple applications. Wearable EEG device connects between the user’s brain and the AI models. InnerEye technology is directly...
Top big data technology trends not to be missed

With the unprecedented speed of digital transformations driven by data, companies are eager to capitalize and capture a slice of emerging big data trends and applicable insights. The push is so strong right now that a survey found that nine out of 10 senior corporate executives are gearing up to invest in big data and artificial intelligence (AI).
Machine learning for deep elastic strain engineering of semiconductor electronic band structure and effective mass

The controlled introduction of elastic strains is an appealing strategy for modulating the physical properties of semiconductor materials. With the recent discovery of large elastic deformation in nanoscale specimens as diverse as silicon and diamond, employing this strategy to improve device performance necessitates first-principles computations of the fundamental electronic band structure and target figures-of-merit, through the design of an optimal straining pathway. Such simulations, however, call for approaches that combine deep learning algorithms and physics of deformation with band structure calculations to custom-design electronic and optical properties. Motivated by this challenge, we present here details of a machine learning framework involving convolutional neural networks to represent the topology and curvature of band structures in k-space. These calculations enable us to identify ways in which the physical properties can be altered through “deep” elastic strain engineering up to a large fraction of the ideal strain. Algorithms capable of active learning and informed by the underlying physics were presented here for predicting the bandgap and the band structure. By training a surrogate model with ab initio computational data, our method can identify the most efficient strain energy pathway to realize physical property changes. The power of this method is further demonstrated with results from the prediction of strain states that influence the effective electron mass. We illustrate the applications of the method with specific results for diamonds, although the general deep learning technique presented here is potentially useful for optimizing the physical properties of a wide variety of semiconductor materials.
Chatbots: AI tech can be useful in real-world business applications right now

Chatbots are one of the main real-world business implementations of artificial intelligence (AI) software today, with companies all over the world using them to reduce the need for expensive human interaction with customers. As such, chatbot tech may seem to be a very modern phenomenon, and its widespread use is indeed quite recent. But in fact, chatbots have been around for a very long time.
Energy Department Unveils First Phase of ‘Perlmutter’ Supercomputer

The Department of Energy’s National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California has launched the initial phase of a new supercomputer, dubbed Perlmutter, designed to support U.S. scientific research and discoveries in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, climate change, semiconductors, clean energy technologies and advanced computing.