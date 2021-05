Lightweight Title Contender Offers Two-Part NFT Leading Up to Title Fight at UFC 262. CONCORD, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Fox Ellis Agency, a full-service talent marketing, branding and blockchain agency, today announced that Charles ‘Do Bronx' Oliveira will offer the first ever 'hatching' NFT (non-fungible token). This one-of-a-kind NFT will be auctioned off starting today, May 12, 2021 at 9 a.m. ET, as a two-part release, with the second piece to be revealed to the winning bidder on May 15th, 2021, the night of UFC 262. In addition to the hidden NFT, the auction winner will receive tickets to Oliveira's next fight, a personal thank you video from the most-submission-wins record holder himself, and a pair of Oliveira's autographed MMA gloves. This is a unique opportunity, granting only one lucky bidder the access to a groundbreaking experience.