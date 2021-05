Martin Bashir is no longer working for the BBC after being on sick leave since August 2020, the Mirror revealed on Friday, May 14. "Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position as the BBC’s religion editor and is leaving the corporation," BBC's Head of Newsgathering, Jonathan Munro, told the staff. "He let us know of his decision last month, just before being readmitted to hospital for another surgical procedure on his heart."