Say aloha to island vibes at Laki Kane. Having collectively suffered through lockdowns and a spell of torrid weather, we all deserve a little break. Perhaps somewhere tropical, with drinks in hand, and a cooling sea breeze wafting through? If you’re willing to forgo the sea breeze, then we’re happy to proffer Laki Kane as a destination. A lively part of the wonderful Upper Street, this tropical paradise is about as close to Hawaii as you can get on the Piccadilly line. And, each Saturday and Sunday, you could be part of a learning a wonderful new craft: the art of of making tropical cocktails. Or, you know, just a rum tasting experience–that’s the easiest option, after all!