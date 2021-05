A Fond du lac business group is rejecting three compromise sites for a restaurant at Lakeside Park and the Fond du lac city council is expected to vote on whether to terminate the city’s contract with the group at their meeting next week. In a memo to city council city manager Joe Moore says none of the three proposed options for alternate siting of the restaurant were determined to be viable by Lakeside Forward. Moore says Lakeside Forward would be willing to move the building slightly west of it’s current site on Lighthouse Point. At a workshop session this week the council took Lighthouse Point off the table and reached consensus on three new areas of the park…south of the Yacht Club, Oven Island, or the end of North Main Street. Three newly elected councilmembers said during their campaign for office if a compromise could not be reached they would vote to terminate an enhancement agreement with Lakeside Forward. They will vote on doing that at the regular council meeting Wednesday.