Athlete of the Month: Shane Brosenne

Moments before stepping onto the tee box, Shane Brosenne takes in some country music and sharpens his focus on the round ahead. At the beginning of last week it was difficult for the Warrenton senior to keep his mind off the 36 holes that awaited him, as he competed in the MSHSAA Golf Championships at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin on Monday and Tuesday. It was his first time having qualified for the event during his three years as a varsity golfer for the Warriors.