newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warrenton, NC

Athlete of the Month: Shane Brosenne

warrencountyrecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoments before stepping onto the tee box, Shane Brosenne takes in some country music and sharpens his focus on the round ahead. At the beginning of last week it was difficult for the Warrenton senior to keep his mind off the 36 holes that awaited him, as he competed in the MSHSAA Golf Championships at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin on Monday and Tuesday. It was his first time having qualified for the event during his three years as a varsity golfer for the Warriors.

www.warrencountyrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrenton, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Golf World#Golf Ball#Golf Course#Football Team#Senior Football#Club Football#Twin Hills Country Club#William Woods University#Pga#Dry Fork Lawn#Shrimp Alfredo Favorite#Texas Roadhouse Favorite#Younger Brother Colton#The Warriors#Warrenton Invitational#Blindside#Pat Mcafee Show#Graduation#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Mississippi Stategreensboro.com

Shakeel Moore bound for Mississippi State

GREENSBORO — Shakeel Moore, who played his college basketball freshman season at N.C. State, will transfer to Mississippi State. Moore averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds for Coach Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack in 2020-21. Moore's high school career included stops Ragsdale and Piedmont Classical in Guilford County and at Moravian Prep in Caldwell County.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
247Sports

NC State OF Jonny Butler named ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior outfielder Jonny Butler of the No. 23 NC State baseball team has been named this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. This is the first weekly honor of his career as the Channahon, Ill., native...
Warrenton, NCwarrencountyrecord.com

Three Warriors capture GAC North championships

The Warrenton boys and girls track team each placed fourth at the Gateway Athletic Conference North Division Meet Friday. The Warriors had three individual champions — Grace Bostic in the 300-meter hurdles (53.62 seconds), Nick Mertens in the 110-meter hurdles (17.76) and Kolby Meine in the triple jump (39-6.5). In...
FootballSpartanburg Herald-Journal

South Carolina and North Carolina announce home-and-home football series

South Carolina and North Carolina announced Monday a home-and-home football series with the two schools closing out the decade with games in 2028 and 2029. The Tar Heels will play at USC in the 2028 season-opener with the Gamecocks traveling to UNC to open the 2029 season. The two schools...
Warrenton, NCwarrencountyrecord.com

Two Warrenton golfers nab all-conference honors

As the Warrenton boys golf team set out to compete in the Gateway Athletic Conference (GAC) North Tournament last week, the team and coach Aaron Jinkerson knew there would be an opportunity for some individual accolades even as the overall team championship was seemingly not in reach. In the end,...
Warrenton, NCwarrencountyrecord.com

Districts up next for Warrenton baseball, plus other sports results

The Warrenton baseball team will be facing a familiar foe when it opens the postseason next week. The Warriors, seeded sixth in the Class 5, District 4 Tournament, will face No. 3 St. Charles at 1 p.m. Monday at home. The two squads have squared off twice this season, with the Pirates winning both games by scores of 9-1 and 7-6.
Warren County, NCwarrenrecord.com

Batter up!

Warren County pitcher Jamel Moss (22) looks to throw a strike as the Eagles split a double-header with South Granville High School on May 6. The Eagles traveled to Bunn High School on Tuesday, May 11, but the score was not available at press time. Warren County will host Bunn at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 14.
Warren County, NCwarrenrecord.com

Eagles face Oxford Webb today

Warren County swept the doubles matches as the Eagles hosted Roanoke Rapids High School on May 5, but lost the singles matches. Warren County hosted Bunn High School Tuesday, May 11, and will face Oxford Webb today (Wednesday).
Warren County, NClakegastongazette-observer.com

Finding peace at the lake

I visited two very beautiful and quiet Lake Gaston neighborhoods last week near the Warren and Northampton county lines. There is peace to be found at the lake despite the bustling, by small-town standards (particularly as the weather warms and weekenders arrive), nature of the main areas near the Eaton Ferry Road Bridge. I see what all the positive fuss is about Lake Gaston.
Warrenton, NCwarrencountyrecord.com

Warriors battle at home invitational

At last week’s Warrenton Track Invitational, both the boys and girls teams came in with the knowledge that the competition would be tough, with their opponents consisting of several larger schools they don’t often see. In the end, the girls placed ninth in a field that included (in order of...
Warren County, NCwarrencountyrecord.com

Warren County Record

As teams in every sport all across the country face schedule uncertainty on a daily basis, coaches at the prep level are doing all they can to keep their teams focused and prepared while still teaching X’s and O’s while competing. The Warrenton girls basketball team and coach Greg Williams...
Warren County, NCwarrenrecord.com

Seniors honored

Warren County High School honors its seniors on the varsity softball team during Senior Night festivities on Tuesday, April 27. Pictured, from the left, are Niazerreyah Johnson, Chanta Cooper and Nijiah Reed.
Warren County, NCwarrenrecord.com

Sponsor a Scout Bike Ride will be May 15

The 1st Annual Sponsor a Scout Bike Ride has been rescheduled .for Saturday, May 15 at the Henderson Moose Lodge, 554 N. Williams St. Proceeds will benefit Cub Scout Pack 605 of Henderson, which includes several Warren County residents. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with kick stands up at...