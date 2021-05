Red Bull has approached around 100 Mercedes employees and enticed roughly 15 away as part of its new powertrains project, according to Toto Wolff. Honda’s departure at the end of this season has prompted Red Bull to set up Red Bull Powertrains to run the Honda IP for the next few years, while also planning to develop its own power unit for the next set of regulations. So far Red Bull has announced the acquisition of six different senior personnel from Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains in Brixworth, and the Mercedes team principal says huge money is being offered to try and attract more.