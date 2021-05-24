Hillsborough County law firm sued for legal malpractice
ORLANDO - A Hillsborough County law firm was accused of legal malpractice after allegedly botching a lawsuit and costing the client potential civil damages. The complaint was filed on April 23 in the Orange County Circuit Court by plaintiff Danubis Group LLC. Danubis is a real estate investment company that entered in a client-attorney relationship with the defendants, the Law Offices of Kevin C. Ambler PA and attorney Kevin Ambler, in 2009.flarecord.com