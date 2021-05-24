Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2021-0061-Protection Order

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT LA CROSSE COUNTY AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER FOR NAME CHANGE HEARING CASE NO. 21 CV 259 IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Noah James Young By (Petitioner) Brittney Marie Mahlum NOTICE IS GIVEN: A petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Noah James Young To: Noah James Mahlum Birth Certificate: Noah James Young IT IS ORDERED: This petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of La Crosse County, State of Wisconsin: Judge: Todd W. Bjerke Place: Branch 3 - Via Zoom Date: August 2, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 608-785-9573 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportaion. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED: Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the La Cross Tribune a newspaper published in La Cross County, State of Wisconsin. DATE SIGNED: May 19, 2021 Electronically signed by Todd W. Bjerke Circuit Court Judge 5/25,6/1,6/8 LAC79577 WNAXLP.