Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2021-0061-Protection Order
TO: Destiny Dillon Case Name: ANITA GAYLE DILLON, Petitioner(s) v. DESTINY DEE DILLON, Respondent(s). Protected Party(ies): Anita Gayle Dillon. YOU ARE SUMMONED to remotely appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named Petitioner(s) in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, WA 98404. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court is closed to the public and all hearings shall be held via remote conference until further notice. You must contact the Court Administrator at (253) 680-5585 at least twenty-four (24) hours before your hearing to receive conference information.www.tacomadailyindex.com