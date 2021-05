The opponents of the SSSD sewage projects have continuously argued that their health, well being, and safety is most important, yet the proponents of the SSSD projects want to keep going back to how an alternative to placing 95 acre ponds of recycled water outside of people’s front doors is the most cost effective solution? How do you know? Where is the cost analysis from the SSSD? What’s the cost of constructing the pipeline down the OC&E trail? What’s the cost to build the two lagoons? What’s the cost of maintenance to make sure they don’t leak? What’s the cost of the irrigation system and the wind monitors? What’s the total cost of the land acquisition (including non refundable deposits)?