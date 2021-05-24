newsbreak-logo
No. 20-3-03142-8-Summons Served by Publication

By Ken Spurrell
Tacoma Daily Index
 4 days ago

No. 20-3-03142-8 Summons Served by Publication (SMPB) I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Petition for Divorce (Dissolution) You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: May 24, 2021. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

