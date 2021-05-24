Sarah Morrissey’s Gin & Tonic

Where to get it: Retail focus will begin in PA, NJ, DE, MD, and Washington, D.C., with additional markets to come. Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer is the one-step answer for consumers looking to elevate from drinking to cocktailing. Refreshing with a botanical mix highlighted by organic, dried tropical yuzu and whole black limes, Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer is perfect for mixing with your favorite soda water and is ideal for those moments that call for convenient, refreshing drinks, but perhaps also call for a more sophisticated flavor profile and a presentation that’s more refined than a canned, ready-to-drink cocktail can deliver. Just combine one part Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer and three parts premium club soda or seltzer over fresh ice in a long glass, stir to chill, and you’ve created a DIY hard seltzer – a proper drink with a quality base spirit.