newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Sarah Morrissey’s Gin & Tonic

Punch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Spanish-style G&T features a Spanish gin, with garnishes frozen into a large ice cube. Bar director Sarah Morrissey blanches the rosemary “so it stays really green,” and freezes half of it in the ice cube, while the leafy top stays above the ice so it bobs attractively over the top of the drink.

punchdrink.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gin And Tonic#Ice Bath#Food Drink#Beverages#Water Ice#Green#Gin Tonic#Spanish#Javascript#Ingredients Serving#Xoriguer Gin De Mahon#Indian#Lime Twist#Juniper Berries#Squeeze Lime Wedge#Grapefruit Half Moon#Embedded Rosemary#Garnishes#Frozen#Editor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Tyla

Morrisons Is Selling A Bubblegum Gin

Morrisons has launched a new bubblegum gin liqueur just in time for summer. The Liquorists Small Batch Gin range, created by Manchester Drinks, has expanded its range to include a playful new offering inspired by bubble gum. The shimmery blue drink is bursting with flavour, making it the perfect choice...
Food & DrinksThe Daily South

Cucumber-Jalapeño Gin Coolers

Servings: — 12 With tailgate plastic pop-up tables filled edge-to-edge with salty, savory bites, a bright gin refresher is just the drink to serve. Bonus points if you slice cucumbers into twirlable ribbons for a cocktail-bar-worthy presentation. Directions. Instructions Checklist. For each cocktail, combine ¼ cup infused gin, 1 tablespoon...
Drinksmarthastewart.com

Turmeric Gin and Tonics

In a cocktail shaker or Mason jar, combine lemon zest and juice, turmeric, ginger, gin, and 4 to 6 ice cubes. Seal lid tightly and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds. Strain (through a fine-mesh strainer, if using jar) into two ice-filled glasses. Top each with tonic to taste (4 to 5 ounces); serve.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Low-Calorie Social Tonics

CANN's vibrant beverage range contains a variety of social tonics that play with CBD and THC but CANN Unspiked is free from THC, CBD or other functional ingredients. These low-calorie refreshments revisit the brand's core flavors, Lemon Lavender, Grapefruit Rosemary and Blood Orange Cardamom, but without the cannabis infusions. The beverages boast up to 35 calories per can and a touch of sweetness that comes from agave nectar.
Drinksbourbonveach.com

Gin Cocktails

Rosemary likes a good gin cocktail. One of her favorite events I did was at The Filson Historical Society for Repeal Day when we made a Gin and Tonic with a 1930s Gordon Gin. Her question for me is why have I not done a blog on gin? Many of the artisan distilleries are making gin to pay the bills while their whiskey is aging, so why don’t I show them support? I cannot argue with her logic, so here we are.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Citrus-Packed Gin Spirits

The Hayman's Exotic Citrus Gin is a new spirit from the London-based distillery that will offer consumers with a freshly flavored option in their favorite cocktail recipes. The gin is achieved with the brand's Distilled Gin that has been distilled with citrus peels in order to achieve flavor notes of pomelo, kumquat, mandarin, Persian lime and additional citrus flavors. The spirit is best service over ice with a high-quality tonic water, garnished with some fresh orange and a basil sprig.
Food & DrinksThe Daily South

Tarragon-Hibiscus Gin Spritzer

Servings: — 4 In our humble opinion, tarragon is one of the most underrated herbs. It's not too obscure (you'll likely find it at your local grocery store) and it has a completely distinct flavor profile, differentiating it from all the other herbs in the aisle. With a licorice-like flavor, tarragon adds complexity to a whole slew of dishes—you'll find tarragon starring in our Tarragon Chicken Salad or Tarragon Asparagus with Eggs. The latest way that we're making use of this under-appreciated herb? In a cocktail, of course.
Drinkscadryskitchen.com

The perfect gin and tonic

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Please see my Privacy Policy for more details. How do you make the perfect gin and tonic? It’s all about the details in this classic cocktail. To bring that summer drink to life, add fresh mint and a squeeze of lime.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Summer-Ready Zesty Gin Spirits

Discount supermarket brand Lidl launched a line of Hortus Gin spinoffs including two new flavors. The light and refreshing collection is arriving in time to spice up sun-soaked summer days. The latest tastes of Hortus Gin are Sicilian Lemon & Lime, which deliver sweet and sour flavors through a full-strength gin, and Watermelon & Lime, which takes the form of a sweet and tangy liqueur. The new spirits work well on their own and as mixers.
Drinkskentlive.news

Lidl's famous gin festival returns with new selection of premium products

Low-cost supermarket Lidl is bringing back its Gin Festival this month with a new selection of 14 premium craft products, promising a tipple for everyone with non-alcoholic, pre-mixed, and artisan offerings. With its delicate floral and fruit tea notes of rooibos, baobab, and hibiscus, the South African-inspired Brentingby Gin Rooibos...
DrinksPunch

Jerez Tonic

In a bold spin on the G&T, Leanne Favre pairs the requisite gin with slightly saline manzanilla sherry and a small measure of banana liqueur, all topped with housemade lemongrass tonic. “By [creating] my own tonic water, I can manipulate the sugar [and] bitter elements of the soda,” she explains. The result is a low-ABV highball with hints of the tropics.
Food & Drinksthevistapress.com

Gin ‘NTonix

The Gin ‘NTonix are sizzling this Memorial Day weekend! We’re featuring a couple of fun, new jazz tunes that are perfect for the warming weather. Our summer sampling includes some classics and maybe a few that are new to you. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do!
DrinksBevNET.com

Bluecoat Gin Introduces Gin For DIY Hard Seltzer Drinks

Where to get it: Retail focus will begin in PA, NJ, DE, MD, and Washington, D.C., with additional markets to come. Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer is the one-step answer for consumers looking to elevate from drinking to cocktailing. Refreshing with a botanical mix highlighted by organic, dried tropical yuzu and whole black limes, Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer is perfect for mixing with your favorite soda water and is ideal for those moments that call for convenient, refreshing drinks, but perhaps also call for a more sophisticated flavor profile and a presentation that’s more refined than a canned, ready-to-drink cocktail can deliver. Just combine one part Bluecoat Gin for Seltzer and three parts premium club soda or seltzer over fresh ice in a long glass, stir to chill, and you’ve created a DIY hard seltzer – a proper drink with a quality base spirit.
Food & DrinksPunch

Tart Gin & Tonic

Most Spanish Gin & Tonics are presented with a jumble of garnishes. This version takes a more streamlined approach, accenting a drink made with Japanese gin and yuzu bitters solely with shiso leaves.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Tanqueray Gin & Tonic (Canned)

With all of the ready-to-drink cocktails that have been coming out lately, it is surprising that it took so long for the classic gin and tonic to appear (though perhaps that’s because this is literally the easiest cocktail in the world to make). Now they are starting to arrive, and today we will finally try an RTD gin and tonic made with one of the most classic of London Dry gins (although it’s made in Scotland): Tanqueray.
Food & Drinksbuffalorising.com

BITTERS | Grandma’s Herb Garden Gin Sour

This episode of Bitters is presented by . Lockhouse Sakura Gin (you can use any Gin) In a rocks glass, smoke one sprig of rosemary while you prepare the cocktail, this will add some flavor and depth to it. Then fill the glass with ice. Fill your shaker with Ice.
Drinksvegasmagazine.com

Cheers! Hendrick's Unveils Limited-Edition Lunar Gin

Hendrick's Gin unveils the limited-edition release of Lunar from legendary master distiller Lesley Gracie. When ideas come in a moonlit garden, it’s best to act on them. Such was the case for the birth of Hendrick’s Lunar, originating in the mind of the brand’s iconic master distiller, Lesley Gracie. “It was one of those calm, peaceful nights,” begins Gracie, a petite genius who’s a chemist by trade. “I’m very lucky where I live—near the Hendrick’s Gin Palace in Girvan, [Scotland]—as my garden backs onto fields and hills. We’re in a dark-sky park, so there’s no light pollution.”