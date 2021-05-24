Ghost Hunters Think They Found a Haunted Chandelier in Cheyenne

Imagine sitting alone in a dark cell of the historic Gila County Jail, or the cavernous 1917 Miami YMCA building -- blindfolded and wearing noise-cancelling headphones. Is it true that fear or other emotions may channel energy that increases paranormal activity, or focuses your ability to perceive the spirit world? Sensory deprivation immersive experiences are a chance to find out for yourself when the Arizona Paranormal Investigation and Research Society revisits Miami’s old YMCA Building, 18,000 square feet of paranormal opportunity, June 12, a Saturday night with a choice between three venues -- two in Globe, one in Miami -- each hosting four hours of ghost-hunting adventure. Using cameras, EM detectors and other atmospheric sensing gear, the paranormal investigators first checked out the massive YMCA building in November of 2020 and reported: “There is intense paranormal activity,” adding the June 12 after-dark event is a four-hour paranormal evening “not for the faint of heart.” The 18,000-square-foot Miami YMCA was built in 1917. Simultaneously in Globe, guests will have the option to participate in experiments such as a sensory deprivation session, blindfolded and wearing noise-cancelling headphones.