Today, at 3:30pm (on ESPN3 if you’re streaming the game), the Tigers will host the Illinois-Chicago Flames in regional play for the start of the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament. Win today, and Missouri will face the winner of Northern Iowa/Iowa State, which kicks off before the Tigers’ game at 1pm. Lose, and they’ll play the loser of the 1pm game. Obviously, we are rooting for the first scenario.