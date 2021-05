Porsche has a long history of racing at Pikes Peak, and equally a long history of winning on the mountain. 2021 returns with some unfinished business after BBi and David Donohue failed to reach the finish line with a flat tire in 2020 en route to what otherwise should have been the overall win. Last year the race was delayed and had a reduced field due to COVID travel restrictions and economic fallout, but this year it seems the world of racing is bouncing back well. BBi is back with a three-car effort, former Le Mans winners Champion Racing are putting their chips on the table with a GT2 RS with huge bonkers aero driven by PPIHC outright record holder Romain Dumas.