NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' video sells for more than $760,000

By Farah Andrews
thenationalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourteen years ago, YouTube video Charlie Bit My Finger went live on May 22, 2007. The video featuring two brothers was a sensation, becoming an early example of viral meme content. But the video will soon be removed from YouTube, the platform that made it a household name, as it...

MLBforkast.news

Audience fave ‘Charlie bit me’ video to be auctioned off as NFT

One of the most-viewed viral videos of all time is to be auctioned off as a non-fungible token. “Charlie Bit My Finger – again!” — first posted on YouTube 14 years ago — has been viewed more than 880 million times and will be taken down from the site following the auction.
Behind Viral Videospurewow.com

Remember That Viral ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ YouTube Video? It's Being Taken Down

If you grew up in the YouTube age, then you've probably seen one of its most popular videos: "Charlie bit my finger." The viral clip, which currently has over 800 million views on the site, was first uploaded in 2007 and it became an instant hit. The gist is that a boy named Harry is sitting with his baby brother, Charlie, who playfully takes a bite of Harry's finger. However, when Charlie does it for a second time, he's a little more rough and Harry is *not* pleased.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TIME

"Charlie Bit My Finger" Is About to Leave YouTube Forever. Here's Why

Charlie and Harry Davies-Carr were just babies—one and three years old—when they became unintentional internet superstars. The “Charlie Bit My Finger” video, filmed and posted on YouTube by their dad Howard back in 2007, became an instant classic of internet culture. Matthew Liu, a product manager at YouTube at the time, remembers the company’s fascination with the early viral hit. “This video, in particular, really captivated the entire world’s imagination,” Liu says over Google Meet from Taipei, where he is now living and working. “It was really, really amazing to see that internally. It’s literally the definition of a viral video.” An entire genre of entertainment—the organic viral video—blossomed in its wake, the subjects becoming meme stars. Fourteen years later, it’s still one of YouTube’s most popular videos, with over 880 million views.
