VP/Ministry Faron Dice Exiting WAY Media To Join OneChild

Heritage Ministries has announced that Matthew Boswell, CPA, of Rochester has been named Vice President of Finance for the organization. Boswell, a native of Maryland, previously served as the Director of Budgets, Financial Reporting, and Reimbursement, beginning his career at Heritage in 2018. Prior to joining Heritage, Boswell served as a manager with a top 40 accounting firm's Healthcare Division. In his new role as Vice President of Finance, Boswell will assist and direct financial strategy for Heritage by managing the overall budgetary process, which will include overseeing the preparation of monthly financial reports and monitoring of key performance indicators. He will also provide oversight regarding regulatory and reimbursement related filings for Heritage and its affiliates nationwide. Heritage President/CEO Lisa Haglund says, "We welcome Matt's knowledge and expertise to this new leadership role in our finance team. With his proven record of excellence at Heritage, we know he will work alongside our dedicated teams as an exceptional leader, working diligently to help Heritage maintain a strong and healthy future, while embracing our mission to promote hope, dignity, and purposeful living for all those we both serve and employ."