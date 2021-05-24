newsbreak-logo
VP/Ministry Faron Dice Exiting WAY Media To Join OneChild

allaccess.com
 4 days ago

WAY MEDIA Contemporary Christian WayFM Network VP/Ministry FARON DICE is leaving to join the Global Community of Child Champions at ONE CHILD as the National Director of Radio and Artist Engagement. DICE will partner with radio stations and Christian music artists to help advocate and support youth living in poverty around the world.

