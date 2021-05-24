newsbreak-logo
Shasta County, CA

Storm Tracker Forecast: Increasing clouds & potential for thunderstorms today

By Cort Klopping
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore active weather is on the way for the start of your work week, but the potential for showers and thunderstorms will be limited to our northern zones today. The rest of northern California will have increasing clouds and mostly comfortable conditions on the way for your Monday afternoon. High pressure will keep the majority of our region dry today, but low pressure tracking through the Pacific Northwest will bring the potential for showers and thunderstorms into areas from Shasta County to the north this afternoon and evening. Skies are starting out mostly clear this morning, but we'll see mostly cloudy skies in our higher elevations closest to the Oregon border, and parlty cloudy skies returning to the northern valley and foothills this afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in most valley and foothill areas, and in teh 20's to 30's in our mountain zones this morning. Wind are starting out out of the north to 10mph, but will shift to become out of the south to 10mph this afternoon. High temperatures will end up in the mid to high 80's in the valley, in the upper 60's to upper 70's in our foothill areas, and in the mid 60's to mid 70's in our mountain areas this afternoon.

