How to buy stock in Apple, 2021 might be the question that is raging in your mind when Apple is conducting a net income of 57.4 Billion US Dollars. Apple is also one of the first US trading companies which were publicly set up for stocks. The value was estimated at over $ 2 Trillion. Two-thirds of the American population has at least one Apple product in their collection. This might be a personal possession or for office use. In either case, Apple is quite well-known in the households of the USA.