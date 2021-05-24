ANALYSIS-Job-inflation tradeoff, exiled from Fed policy, could mean a hot summer

The current spike in inflation is unlikely to pose a persistent threat to the US economy, and prematurely heeding calls to act could derail the recovery from the Covid-19 downturn, a top Federal Reserve official said Wednesday. Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles also said he is optimistic about the country's growth prospects and economic outlook thanks to a stockpile of consumer savings that will boost spending. But policymakers will "remain patient" before tapping the breaks on stimulative policies, to ensure jobs recover and return to what the central bank considers full employment, Quarles said in a speech to The Brookings Institution. The Fed has pledged to keep the benchmark lending rate at zero and continue its massive bond buying program until unemployment comes down from the current 6.1 percent and inflation is on track to stay above 2.0 percent.