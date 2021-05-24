newsbreak-logo
BTS, the Weeknd Win Big at Billboard Music Awards

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillboard Music Awards Unlike Other Award Shows The Billboard Music Awards Coveted Top Artists Award Tacoma Taylor Swift Nick Jonas Microsoft Theater Los Angeles. The biggest names in music were honored at last night's billboard music awards unlike other award shows the billboard music awards objective meaning there is no separate entity voting behind the scenes. It all comes down to numbers. Billboard says winners are chosen based on album and digital song sales streaming numbers radio airplay and social media engagement from fans. The weekend was the knights most decorated winner. He tacoma ten trophies including the coveted top artists award as well as top male artists for the year. Taylor swift won the top female artist award k pop music boy band. Bts won for best duo or group their song. Dynamite was also the best selling song of the year. The whole thing was hosted by. Nick jonas from the microsoft theater in los angeles.

