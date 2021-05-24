Turkey can expand drilling activities in Mediterranean, Black Sea: Minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian authorities in the southern region of Krasnodar said on Tuesday they were investigating an oil spill in the Black Sea and working to clean it up. Local authorities in the region, a popular tourist destination for Russians in summer, said the spill was located at around 800 meters from the shore near a deep-water sewer outlet in Tuapse, a coastal town north of the resort city of Sochi, the Interfax news agency reported.