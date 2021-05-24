newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Rocket Rights takes non-US distribution rights to Attica doc

By Mark Layton
tbivision.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon-based Rocket Rights, the new distribution firm set up by the Frank brothers, has acquired global rights outside of the US to one-off documentary Betrayal At Attica. HBO Max has acquired US streaming rights to the 1 x 60-minute doc that explores the events behind the 1971 riot at Attica prison, which led to the deaths of 39 inmates, the injury of hundreds more and the torture of the survivors.

tbivision.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Frank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attica Prison#Vod#Film Rights#Torture#Exploitation#Rights Booster#German#Palatin Media#Global Rights#Vod Exploitation Trx#Prisoners#One Off Documentary#March#Reprisal#Multi Genre Distributor#Company#Inmates#Launch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
U.S. Politicspersecution.org

US Secretary of State Emphasizes Human Rights in Recent Visit to Egypt

– (International Christian Concern) In a May 26th meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken expressed the importance of human rights at a crucial time for religious freedom in the country. While reinforcing the partnership between Egypt and the United States, the two agreed to constructively discuss the promotion and protection of human rights for all Egyptians. However, given Egypt’s fraught relationship with human rights and religious freedom, it remains to be seen whether Secretary Blinken’s recommendations will result in progress.
MinoritiesThe Jewish Press

Racists Murder People Of Color – Where’s The Outrage?

Racists last week murdered three more people of color. Yet there were no protest marches, no angry op-eds, and no demands for de-funding or systemic change. Maybe the silence has something to do with the fact that the neither the killers nor the victims fit the preferred political narrative. That’s a tragedy. These particular victims of color should not be treated with any less respect than any others. So let’s say their names: Weerawat Karanborirak. Sikharin Sangamram. Soumya Santosh.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Jennifer Weisselberg, former daughter-in-law of Trump Org CFO, faces eviction

Jennifer Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO's former daughter-in-law, is facing eviction. Weisselberg has been living in an apartment on New York's Upper West Side since her divorce from Barry Weisselberg in 2018. According to a document from her divorce proceedings, Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO, was a "guarantor" of the apartment but Jennifer was responsible for the monthly rent of $6,050.
Politicstheaseanpost.com

US, Human Rights And Israel’s War On Palestine

Israel’s attempt to justify its latest brutal assault on Gaza rings hollow to anybody familiar with events in Israel, where the government of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, backed by anti-Arab racists, has systematically, cruelly, and persistently violated the basic human rights of the Arab population. Human Rights Watch (HRW), a...
U.S. PoliticsHolland Sentinel

My Take: President Biden is right to redefine infrastructure

President Biden is in ongoing talks to discuss his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Ever since its release, critics have claimed that many aspects of the plan have nothing to do with infrastructure. However, that isn't really fair. Today's economy requires the definition of infrastructure to go beyond traditional transit systems like...
Montana StateOnlyInYourState

The Most Isolated Town In America Is Right Here In Montana

If you live in Montana, it’s highly likely that you’re not a fan of crowds and prefer to be surrounded by peace and quiet. After all, even our largest cities would be considered mid-sized towns in most other states. But if you happen to live in Glasgow, it’s safe to say you truly have a commitment to living off the grid. Glasgow is nearly five hours from any city, making it the most isolated town in the U.S.
ChinaThe Jewish Press

How Dangerous Is China? An Interview with China Expert Gordon Chang

To many Americans, China is an exotic place, rich in history, and filled with industrious workers. Although China is run by a communist regime, many – perhaps most – Americans regard as perfectly harmless. Over the last decade or so, however, several experts have been warning that this attitude is...
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Take a stand on human rights

A week ago Monday, over 130 people from Oak Park/River Forest/Forest Park, Chicago and other west suburban towns came together in Scoville Park to demonstrate their solidarity with Palestinians, their condemnation of the Israeli government for the bombings of Gaza and killing of over 225 people, for Israel’s denial of Palestinian rights and freedoms, for the matrix of discrimination and control that Israel imposes on every facet of Palestinian life, and the ongoing inhumane blockade of Gaza.
Violent Crimesbleedingcool.com

Endangered Species Star Philip Winchester Talks Filming Opportunities

Some may say the best jobs are the ones that don't feel like work, and that's the perk of being an actor like Philip Winchester, who shot on location in Africa for his latest film Endangered Species. Winchester plays Jack Halsey, the family patriarch of a safari-gone-wrong with his vacationing family. I spoke to the star about having the coincidence of shooting back-to-back films, adjusting to early pandemic protocols, chemistry on set, and his Dick Wolf-TV future. "I was working with [director] M.J. Bassett on a film called Rogue, and we were shooting in Johannesburg, South Africa," Winchester said. "The second film came up and the idea of shooting a film right on the heels of Rogue in Johannesburg. We said, 'Yeah, let's do that. Let's get together with the cast together. Let's shoot right after we're done and roll into this one and then maybe roll into a third one.' Then a few things happened, and it got waylaid. Then 2020 rolled around, and the world kind of fell off its axis for a little bit."
Businessinvesting.com

Setups In Crude And USD Suggest Inflation 'Shock' Is Staring Right At Us

Pick your inflationary poison: Higher crude oil prices, or a much lower U.S. dollar. Or both?. My daily chart of July NYMEX crude oil shows the remarkable, relentless upmove from the April 2020 low under $10 to the March 2021 high just above $68. All of the action since the March 2021 high has the right look of a completed or nearly completed 10-week high level bullish digestion period and pattern that is poised for upside continuation.
MinoritiesBirmingham Star

Changes needed to give Blacks equal rights in US

Washington [US], May 24 (ANI): Over 50 per cent of the population in the United States believes that the country must "continue making changes to give Black Americans equal rights to white Americans," according to a new survey reported by The Hill. "Nearly three in five Americans believes that the...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: We need to prepare for the worst, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (MAY 25): Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah urged the public to prepare for the worst in facing the current Covid-19 wave following an exponential trend indicated by the Covid-19 graph in this country. “The rise in cases started from April 1 and could trigger a...
Economyinvesting.com

Animal rights group blockades McDonald's UK distribution centres

LONDON (Reuters) -Activists from campaign group Animal Rebellion blockaded distribution centres of McDonald's in Britain on Saturday to demand the global restaurant chain turn to plant-based foods. Around 50 protesters used trucks and bamboo structures to stop lorries from leaving McDonald's four distribution centres in the United Kingdom, the group...
ReligionAlliance Review

Pastor Rick Sams: Rethinking gives us power to get it right

Stop me if you’ve heard the one about the frog in the slowly heating kettle of water. This little guy will become somebody’s frog leg supper if the water is heated slowly. But if you drop him into hot water he’ll immediately jump out. Any parallels to human behavior?. Adam...