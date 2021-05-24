newsbreak-logo
A+E Networks Int’l scores History format trio in Nordics & Lat Am

By Mark Layton
tbivision.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based A+E Networks International has secured multiple format commissions for three shows on its pay-TV network The History Channel across the Nordics and Latin America. Survival competition series Alone, which has an eighth season set to debut on The History Channel in the US next month, recently premiered its first season on Discovery+ Sweden as Ensam I Vildmarken. This is the third Nordics launch for the format, following Alone’s Danish iteration, Alene I Vildmarken and Norway’s version, Alene.

tbivision.com
